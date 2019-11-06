Sussex Academy hired Duncan Smith as its new chief operating officer.

Smith has been hired to replace Allen Stafford, who will retire from Sussex Academy on Dec. 30 after 20 years.

Smith joined the staff at Sussex Academy on Nov. 4. In his 27th year in education in Delaware, Smith has had experience as a high school math teacher, an assistant principal and a principal. He also worked for three years at the Delaware Department of Education in the State Assessment Office and in the Office of Performance Management. Most recently, Smith served for five years as the director of human resources for the Seaford School District.

Smith earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in mathematics education from Millersville University and a Master’s in educational leadership from Wilmington University. He has four children, three of whom have attended Sussex Academy, and his wife, Cindy, is currently a middle school math teacher at the school.

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.