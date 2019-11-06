The vehicle break-ins happened in Dover and surrounding areas.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit arrested three teenagers from Dover for a string of vehicle break-ins.

The teens broke into unsecured cars sporadically. They stole a silver Jeep Patriot from a home Oct. 21, and it was later found at McDonald’s, 1704 E. Lebanon Road, with multiple stolen items inside.

The items were from thefts in the Tamarac development, south of Camden-Wyoming, and Quail Landing, near the Dover Air Force Base.

State police started their investigation in early October and later identified suspects Naikeir Ellis, 17, Felipe Goicuria, 17, and Taron Marsh, 15.

They took Ellis into custody Nov. 2 and Goicuria and Marsh Nov. 5. Police charged all suspects with acquire or obtain possession of a controlled substance by theft (felony), four counts of conspiracy third degree, three counts of theft, attempted theft and four counts of tampering with a vehicle.

All were arraigned before the Kent County Family Court and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center, police said.