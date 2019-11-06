The Villages of Five Points will host a holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 in the VOFP Community Center, 33500 Parker Run, Lewes.

The event will include classes for adults, items for sale, a group sing, scavenger hunt and cookie exchange. All activities are open to the public, although some require advance reservation.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with an egg ornament class. Participants will embellish a real egg with trim and beads to make a unique Christmas ornament. Registration and a $7 fee are required. Bring tweezers and scissors; other materials provided. To register, call 392-291-2922.

At noon, have free cider and snacks and take part in a holiday singalong led by Meldene Gruber, a local piano instructor serving Lewes, Rehoboth and surrounding areas, and director of Handbells at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Rehoboth Beach.

At 1 p.m., swap three dozen cookies for choice of three dozen from the cookies brought by others at the cookie exchange.

At 2 p.m. learn how to create an evergreen centerpiece, perfect for the holiday season, with Ken Norman of Floral Inspirations. Participants will use an assortment of fragrant pine and cedar and verdant boxwood and magnolia to create an arrangement. Accents of cones, berries and ribbons will add the finishing touches. This is a hands-on workshop with step-by-step instruction. All materials are provided. Bring wood cutters or pruners. This class requires registration and a fee of $35. Register and pay at Floral Inspirations, 524 E. Savannah Road, Lewes. The last day to register is Nov. 24. For more, call 703-1009.

During the day, all are welcome to participate in a photographic scavenger hunt. The hunt will take place within a one-block radius of the VOFP gazebo and will challenge participants to find and photograph 12 items. Participants will be given tickets based on the number of items they “capture.” At 3:15, tickets will be drawn for prizes. Winners need not be present.

Vendors will offer gifts and décor items throughout the day. These will include glass art sculptures, glasses, mugs, sculptures and vases; books for adults and children from Lewes-based Cat & Mouse Press; scarves and pashmina shawls; microwave bowl holders; wood-turned pens, bottle openers and other items; Scenes, a book that was a collaboration of Coastal Writers & Artists and the Rehoboth Writers Guild; and Christmas and other holiday décor, crafts and gifts.

Garden Gate Design will offer beeswax candles and hand-built pottery. The candles are cast using a collection of antique chocolate, ice cream and Springerle cookie molds as well as molds designed in their Lewes studio. The pottery glazes are all food safe.

Pinch Me Therapy Dough will be on hand with their professionally developed, soft, pliable dough infused with calming aromatherapy.

Several nonprofit groups are also participating, selling items to raise money for their causes. These include wire sculpture and beaded animals, raising funds for a community well in Africa; handmade cosmetic and toiletry bags, a fundraiser for a group that assists foster children; and paintings being sold to help people in need.

Admission is free; attendees are asked to bring an item for donation to the Cape Henlopen School District Food Pantry.

For more, call 631-327-7698.