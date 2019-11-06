In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, recognized in October, the General Federation of Women's Clubs, Zwaanendael Women’s Club recently donated $1,000 to What is Your Voice and $1,000 to the SAFE program at People’s Place.

What is Your Voice, Inc. is a 501(c)3 public non-profit corporation that provides holistic crisis care and intensive aftercare for women and children who are survivors of domestic violence in Sussex County.

The SAFE Program at People’s Place provides a safe environment, shelter and support for women and children in domestic violence situations in Sussex and Kent counties.

Support of these programs by the Z Club is ongoing and includes hands on volunteering, collecting items to be distributed to victims of domestic violence and helping to educate the community about these programs.

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org.