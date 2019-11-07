Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Maryland, will hold a job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 21 to help fill open positions in the hospital as well as its health system of physician offices.

Positions available include registered nurses, certified nursing assistant, certified nursing techs, medical receptionists, medical assistants, surgical techs, and certified coding specialist among others. Onsite interviews will be held throughout the fair.

For more, call 410-641-9612 or visit agh.care/careers.