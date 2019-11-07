Dewey Beach will join together this holiday season to provide gifts for children from local families through its 2019 Adopt-A-Family program.

Each family was referred to the program by a liason of the Cape Henlopen School District.

Gift-givers can visit bit.ly/2oTXK3P to find a list of children, along with age, clothing size, favorite color and a gift wish list. In addition, all families will appreciate gift cards from local grocery stores. Note these lists are suggestions of what they like; every item need not be purchased. Quality gifts are recommended, as these may be the only gifts a child receives.

Gifts should be wrapped and labeled with the recipient's identification code, then dropped off at Dewey Beach Town Hall, 105 Rodney Ave., by Dec. 9.

For more, call 227-6363 or email ashleigh@townofdeweybeach.com.