East Coast Garden Center, 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro, will host a seasonal decorating and gifting class series during November and December.

The Holly Days Craft Show, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, will feature handmade crafts from local artisans.

Participants in the Winter Blooming Plants Class, set for 11 a.m. Nov 30, will learn about indoor and outdoor plants and bulbs for winter interest, care instructions and how to choose the right plant from hosts Rick and Valery Cordrey. Cost is $10.

The Wreath Workshop will be offered in three sessions: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7; and 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7. Cost is $30.

For registration and more, visit eastcoastgardencenter.com.