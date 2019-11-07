As winter approaches, The Parker Group real estate brokerage will host its Shindig for Shelter event to benefit local charities that work towards providing safe and affordable housing for everyone on Delmarva at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Milton Theatre, 110 Union St.

The three charities supported by the event will be Home of the Brave, a shelter for homeless veterans in Milford; Code Purple, which opens emergency homeless shelters throughout the community when temperatures plummet; and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, which works to provide safe and affordable housing in the county.

The event will feature live music from Jake & Elwood, hors d’oeuvres from Lemons & Grace Catering, a cash bar and silent auction items.

Tickets are $25 and are available at bit.ly/2pUEBzl, by phone to 217-6692 or at the door.

For more, visit theparkergroup.com.