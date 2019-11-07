Martin Green, 29, and Alexis Jones, 27, were arrested Nov. 5, police said.

Dover police arrested two suspects on several drug charges Nov. 5 after searching a home in the 100 block of Thames Drive near Schutte Park.

Officers assisted Delaware Probation and Parole on an administrative search warrant at the home of Martin Green, 29.

They found 4,225 bags of heroin, 28.1 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $16,337 in drug proceeds, police said.

Alexis Jones, 27, was also arrested as a result of the search.

Green was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $81,600 bond for possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy second degree and drug paraphernalia.

Jones was released on a $81,600 unsecured bond for possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy second degree and drug paraphernalia.