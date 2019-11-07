The Delaware Sports Commission announced the full schedule and participating teams for the 2019 Slam Dunk to the Beach basketball tournament, set for Dec. 27-29 at Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes.

“We feel this year may be the best since the revival of Slam Dunk to the Beach in 2014,” said Matthew Robinson, chairman of the Delaware Sports Commission. “The quality and the depth of the talent is exceptional and will lead to exciting games as some of the best high school players in the country have the chance to showcase their abilities. Seeing Duke and North Carolina as destinations for some of the players says it all."

The tournament has hosted many future NBA and college superstars over the years, and since returning in 2014, Slam Dunk to the Beach has welcomed in the next generation of basketball’s best. The most recent wave of talent included 33rd overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft Cheick Diallo, 2014; sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft Mohamed Bamba, 2016, 2015; 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft Donte DiVicenzo, 2014; and 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Cameron Reddish, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014.

Tickets are on sale now at slamdunktothebeach.com. New for 2019, group tickets are available for purchase by calling 672–6832.

This year’s event will feature 16 teams from around the region and nation and three teams from Delaware. The top players as rated in the latest ESPN rankings include A.J. Griffin, No. 10 c/o 2021, Archbishop Stepinac, Duke; Jeremy Roach, No. 15 c/o 2020, Paul VI, Duke; Frank Kepang, No. 20 c/o 2021, Westtown, undecided; Zion Cruz, No. 20 c/o 2022, Hudson Catholic, undecided; Trevor Keels, No. 32 c/o 2021, Paul VI, undecided; R.J Davis, No. 40 c/o 2020, Archbishop Stepinac, North Carolina; Cliff Omoruyi, 47th c/o 2020, Roselle Catholic, undecided; and Andre Jackson, No. 50 c/o 2020, Albany Academy, UConn.

Slam Dunk to the Beach welcomes six new teams to the tournament: Archbishop Stepinac High School, New York; Rock Creek Christian Academy, Maryland; National Christian Academy, Washington, D.C.; Our Saviour Lutheran School, New York, Max Amadasun, c/o 2020, Pittsburgh; Legacy Charter School, South Carolina; and First Love Christian Academy, Pennsylvania, D.J. Gordon, c/o 2020, Penn State.

2016 Slam Dunk to the Beach All-Tournament team selection Jeremy Roach will return during his senior season after his 40 points in two games as a freshman three seasons ago. The nation’s 15th ranked player in the senior class has committed to Duke, along with A.J. Griffin in the Class of 2021, for a total of three Slam Dunk players committing to Mike Krzyzewski in the past three years.

This season’s event will welcome three of the top teams in Delaware, including Sanford School and Dover High School, which competed in the DIAA Boys’ Basketball State Championship with Sanford School taking the win 48-45. Cape Henlopen High, which ended its season with a win over Appoquinimink, will also participate.

The 2019 Slam Dunk will run six sessions, with day and evening sessions featuring three games each on all three days of the event.

For tickets, a complete schedule and more, visit slamdunktothebeach.com.