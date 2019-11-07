51-year-old Harry Johnson Jr. arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton man on multiple drug charges after he was stopped for traffic violations.

The incident occurred around 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, when a Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a silver Land Rover SUV on Beaver Dam Road in Lewes for failure to signal a lane change and remain within a single lane.

The Land Rover was occupied by the driver and sole occupant, 51-year-old Harry Johnson Jr. The trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the car found about 0.14 grams of heroin, 83 amphetamine pills, four buprenorphine pills, about 23 grams of marijuana, about 6.6 grams of hashish, about 0.8 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravating factor and traffic offenses. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $80,626 secured bond.