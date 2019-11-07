Delaware Auditor of Accounts Kathleen McGuiness recently visited Sussex Technical High School to serve as guest principal, getting a tour of the school and introduction to its 17 career-technical areas.

McGuiness spoke to students in one of Sussex Tech’s Business, Finance and Marketing pathway classes about the Auditor’s Office, the role it plays in state government, the importance of hiring a good staff and other topics.

A former pharmacy program instructor with the Sussex Technical Adult Education Division, McGuiness toured the school with Principal John Demby, visiting technical areas including digital publishing and design, dental, automotive technologies, carpentry and construction management, media broadcasting and health professions.

They discussed the school’s Career Capstone program, also known as work-based learning, which gives seniors the opportunity to work part-time in their technical field and earn first-hand career experience.

Sussex Tech’s guest principal program brings local community leaders, elected officials, and business owners into the school for a first-hand demonstration of the value of career-technical education and the impact Sussex Tech has on the Sussex County economy.