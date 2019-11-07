The third concert in Sumner Hall's second annual African American Legacy and Heritage in Jazz, Blues, and Gospel concert series, set for 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Sumner Hall, 206 S. Queen St., Chestertown, Maryland, will feature the Conservatory Classic Jazz Band playing Louis Armstrong.

This seven-piece ensemble is based in Washington, D.C. The group encompasses a diverse collection of artists who together have performed all over the U.S. and in other countries.

Tickets are $20, available at bit.ly/2qAh2Mk.

Located in historic Chestertown on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Sumber Hall is one of two existing African American Grand Army of the Republic buildings still standing in the U.S., and the only one offering regular programs. In 1882, local black veterans formed the Charles Sumner Post 25 in Kent County, Maryland. They named their post after Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, a fierce advocate of emancipation and voting rights for African Americans. Built circa 1908 and fully restored in 2014, it serves as a museum, education site, performance stage, social hall, gallery and community center. Sumner Hall is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, funded by donations and memberships.

For more, visit garpost25.org.