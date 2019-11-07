Sussex Academy High School will perform the dark musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors” Nov. 15-17 at Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown.

“Little Shop of Horrors” follows the story of the meek Seymour Krelborn and the coworker he’s secretly in love with, Audrey. Seymour comes across a strange and interesting plant he decides to name Audrey II. The plant attracts business to the rundown flower shop at which Seymour works; what Seymour doesn’t know is that the Audrey II requires human blood for it to thrive. Seymour goes on to feed Audrey’s abusive boyfriend, Orin, to the plant but then must come up with more bodies for the insatiable plant.

The show itself is already a parody of the classic “B” horror film, but an extraordinary element was added when director Erin Bobby “felt it would be criminal to not feature double the students.”

Because so many students auditioned, she decided to cast two entirely different casts to perform the show.

One cast features junior Wade Stout as Seymour Krelborn and junior Keavy Rhodes as Audrey; the other presents senior Jake Farrell as Seymour Krelborn and senior Elli Oechsler as Audrey. An equal number of other students from all grade levels make up the rest of each cast.

Showtimes of “Little Shop of Horrors” are 7 p.m. Nov. 15; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 16; and 2 p.m. Dec. 17. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 students and children, available at the door. Parental discretion is advised, as the production contains some PG-13 material, including vulgar language, mild violence and some sexual references.

For more, visit sussexacademy.org.