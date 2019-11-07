The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 6 celebrating new member Thompson Island Brewing Co., 30133 Veterans Way, Rehoboth Beach.

Thompson Island is SoDel Concepts’ newest restaurant, named after Thompson Island in the Rehoboth Bay. This restaurant features a dining room, bar, porch and beer garden with bocce ball and ping pong. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more call 309-9887 or visit thompsonislandbrewing.com.