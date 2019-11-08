The debate between The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones has been going on for more than 50 years, leading up to a musical showdown set for 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington.

Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the county's top Beatles tribute bands. They face off against Stones tribute band Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show, which offers a faithful rendition of the music and style of the bad boys of the British Invasion.

The Wilmington show is part of a 125 stop tour of the U.S., Australia and Canada and has been touring since 2011. During the two-hour show, the bands perform three sets each, trading places in quick set changes and ending the night with an all-out encore involving both bands. Band members have outfits custom-made, since fans know what the Beatles and Stones wore onstage during different time periods in their careers. There’s a lot of good-natured jabbing between the bands as well.

Tickets are $35 to $55 plus ticket fees, and may be purchased by phone at 202-730-3331, at the theater’s box office or at ticketmaster.com.

For more, visit thequeenwilmington.com.