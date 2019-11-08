The 2019 Georgetown Christmas Parade, organized by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Georgetown, will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 5.

For more than 50 years downtown Georgetown has played host to one of Sussex County’s best holiday traditions; this year is no different.

“Planning has already begun,” said Kevin Thompson, executive director for the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, in October. “This is one of my favorite events of the year — seeing the community come together to see all the amazing floats, bands and marching groups. I think this will be one of our best parades yet.”

This year’s theme is “A Winter Wonderland,” and the parade will again culminate in the arrival of Santa Claus. Floats, marching bands, classic cars, fire engines and more will participate.

For more, including participant applications, visit georgetowncoc.com or call 856-1544.