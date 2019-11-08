The Heritage Shores Quilt Club raffled its second group-made quilt Nov. 6 to raise funds to purchase fabric for the “Quilts for Babies” project at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

The group, which consists of around 12 members, started making the quilt in late summer 2018, and each member helped by making a square or two for the quilt using only three different fabrics. Once the quilt was completed and stitched together, there was one block left over to make a matching pillow.

The winner of this year’s raffle was Masako Tamki who lives in Hiroshima, Japan. Masako’s sister is a member of the club and plans on hand-delivering the quilt to her.

The Heritage Shores Quilt Club started in April 2017 with five members. Currently the club has 12 members who meet weekly, and their main passion is making and embroidering quilts which they donate to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. To date, they have made and donated close to 300 quilts for the patients at Nanticoke.

For more, visit nanticoke.org/community-support.