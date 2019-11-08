Pemberton is hoping he's the one for you

Did you know November is national "Adopt A Senior Pet" month? The Brandywine Valley SPCA has just the senior for you!

Pemberton is a 10-year-old chihuahua mix who was brought in as a stray. He has a heart murmur, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a lot of love to give. He would love nothing more than a lap to call his own.

Pemberton has done well with other respectful dogs in playgroups, but he would prefer a home without young children. He is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.