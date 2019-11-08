Rae Tyson will return to lead the popular three-session memoir writing workshop beginning Nov. 21 at the Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave.

Workshops are set for 10 a.m. Thursdays, Nov. 21 and 28 and Dec. 5.

Tyson will guide attendees through the process of creating one of the most popular forms of writing. Writing memoirs can provide an opportunity to create a personal legacy for friends and family. The workshop will also include information on how to self-publish. Previous writing classes are not required.

Tyson is a local journalist who teaches memoir-writing courses at the University of Delaware's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Lewes.

Cost is $25, $20 members, and registration is required to 227-7310.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.