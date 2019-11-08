The Seaford Ladies 9 Hole Golf Association presented the Allen Cancer Center at Nanticoke with a check for $14,613 on Nov. 5, to benefit the patients at the center.

With the latest donation, the Seaford Ladies 9 Hole Golf Association has a lifetime giving amount of more than $131,573 in nine years from its annual golf tournament. This year’s tournament was held June 20, and the theme was “Candy Land.” Local businesses and community supported the cause through various sponsorship opportunities and donating and/or purchasing silent auction items.

“We at the cancer center are so thankful for the continued support of the Seaford Ladies 9 Hole Golf Association,” said Rachel Gardner, director of the Allen Cancer Center. “With their support, it enables the center to give people coping with cancer some peace of mind by providing support to offset treatment related expenses.”

For more, visit nanticoke.org/cancercare.