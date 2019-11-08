56-year-old Cheryl S. Surber charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes woman after she was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol for the sixth time.

The incident occurred around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, when troopers were dispatched to an accident in the area of Conley Chapel Road, south of Beaver Dam Road in Lewes. A gray GMC Sierra had been involved in a single-vehicle crash in which it traveled off the roadway and rolled over.

Upon contact with the driver, 56-year-old Cheryl S. Surber, an odor of alcohol was detected and a DUI investigation ensued.

Surber was taken into custody without incident. A computer check revealed that she had five previous DUI convictions, making this her sixth arrest. Surber was charged with sixth-offense DUI and driving while suspended or revoked. She was committed to Delores Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $7,000 cash-only bond.