Meineke in Lewes will offer services on Veterans Day

Veterans will receive free maintenance for both their cars and immune systems on Monday, Nov. 11, in Lewes.

In observance of Veterans Day, the Wilmington VA Medical Center will be offering free flu shots to eligible vets at the Meineke Care Car Center located at 16753 Coastal Highway. The VA will have their mobile unit set up in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. In addition, Meineke will be offer free oil changes to qualified veterans from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Veterans can receive their flu shot while waiting for their oil to be changed. The VA will also have a resource table and an outreach specialist on-hand to assist with VA enrollments.