The winner bought his ticket at the Goose Creek store in Felton

A 54-year-old Felton man matched all six numbers in the Oct. 28 Multi-Win Lotto drawing, winning $101,035 before taxes.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Goose Creek store in Felton, according to a Delaware Lottery press release.

"I thought I was seeing things," the man said. "I had to check the ticket a few times just to be sure. I couldn't believe I matched all six numbers!"

He picked his own numbers randomly off the calendar.

He claimed his prize from Lottery headquarters Oct. 29.

After taxes, he will take home $76,786.

When asked what he is planning to do with his winnings, the man said he wants to make sure he and his fiancée have a very nice wedding.

Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery, said the last week in October was a "great week for Delaware Lottery players."

"We've had a $15,000 winner, a $250,000 winner, and now, a $101,035 winner," Kirk said.