The First State Model Railroad Club, 1282 McKee Road, Dover, will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24.

Visitors will see more than 1,700 square feet of operating train layouts including HO and O gauge. The open house will feature hands-on operations of trains and kids’ and family activities. Hot dogs and drinks will be available for purchase.

Admission and parking is free.

The First State Model Railroad Club was formally organized July 9, 1985, to promote the hobby and educate the public on the important role railroads played in the development of the Delmarva region. The club meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays.

For more, visit fsmrrc.org or facebook.com/fsmrrc, email fsmrrc@gmail.com or call and leave a message to 307-6002.