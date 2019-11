The Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover, will host a holiday craft and vendor festival on Small Business Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 in the East Wing Ballrooms.

More than 60 vendors will have handmade crafts and gifts for sale, along with an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, baked goods for sale, food from the Hungry Spork food truck and free coffee.

For more, call 734-1200, ext 129 or email lori.christiansen@modern-maturity.org.