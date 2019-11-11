Rotary District 7630 Council of Governors attended the Dover Capital City Rotary Club's weekly luncheon meeting Oct. 31 at Maple Dale Country Club, Dover, prior to their regular meeting there.

District 7630 includes 40 Rotary clubs in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. The group included Past District Governors from 1998 through the present. Governors serve for one year but most come up through various leadership roles over a period of three years then continue in advisory capacities for several years after they serve.

“Most Rotary Governors never retire,” said Dover Capital City’s Ed Wilchinski, a former district governor. “We continue our service to the local, regional, national and international communities for as long as we are physically able. ‘Service Above Self’ is in our blood and we try to lead by example for as long as we can.”