The Women’s Club of Milton will present its Milton Holiday House Tour from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14, featuring several Milton homes, historic and new, as well as several public buildings, decorated for the holidays.

Tickets are $25 advance; $30 the day of the tour. Advance tickets are available at The Mercantile at Milton, 109 Union St.; The Milton Historical Society and Museum, 210 Union St.; Salon Milton, 517 Chestnut St.; Suburban Farmhouse, 108 Federal St.; and Lewes Gourmet, 110 Front St.

On the day of the tour, tickets will be available at the Holly Festival at the H. O. Brittingham Elementary School Women’s Club Bake Sale table, the Mercantile at Milton, and the Milton Historical Society and Museum.

For more, call 329-9738.