The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 11 for Edward Jones, celebrating the new office of Karen Weardon at 17723 Coastal Highway, Unit 4, Lewes.

Chamber staff and friends joined Weardon and the folks at Edward Jones to celebrate this grand opening.

Edward Jones provides financial services for individual investors in the U.S., and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s more than 10,000 financial advisors work directly with nearly 7 million clients to understand their personal goals and create long-term investment strategies that emphasize a well-balanced portfolio and a buy-and-hold strategy. Edward Jones embraces the importance of building long-term, face-to-face relationships with clients, helping them to understand and make sense of the investment options available today.

Weardon, a financial advisor with Edward Jones since 2015, is happy to use her former collegiate athletic background to assist her as she coaches her clients to guide them to financial success. She’s known for offering straightforward advice and works to educate her clients to help ensure they are informed regarding their options and opportunities. From growing wealth to saving for educational expenses to planning and living successful retirements, Weardon serves clients from various backgrounds with wide-ranging goals. Weardon is a believer in collaboration and often works through situations with a team of local CPAs, attorneys and other trusted professionals in order to create the best financial path for her clients, while maintaining their complete confidentiality.

Weardon volunteers with Wesley College’s women’s basketball program, and is an active volunteer with local events and organizations in the region. In addition, she fosters dogs in need until they find their forever homes.

For more, call 200-9821 or visit edwardjones.com/financial-advisor/index.html.