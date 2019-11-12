The White House announced Nov. 12 that President Donald Trump signed the Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act, legislation introduced by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, in the Senate and Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, in the House.

“I am proud President Trump signed into law this bipartisan bill to honor Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, Dr. Christine Darden and all women who contributed to NASA during the Space Race with Congressional Gold Medals,” said Coons. “Women played an integral role at NASA during the Space Race, but for many years their accomplishments remained hidden. With the signing of this bill, we are recognizing these extraordinary women and bringing their accomplishments into the light so they can serve as an inspiration for generations of women scientists to come, particularly those of color.”

In the Senate, Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Kamala Harris, D-California, joined Coons in introducing the legislation as original cosponsors. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Oklahoma, was an original cosponsor in the House.