Dallas Coleman, of Laurel, resident recently donated “Fearless Care Packages” to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

Coleman created the ministry of Fearless Care Packages to share God’s love to those undergoing difficult health situations. Coleman underwent a life-altering surgery and was grateful for all the support she received. It was during this time, Coleman said, she realized that some people are similarly facing health situations but may not have support, so she began Fearless Care Packages.

The packages include a gift bag with a message of hope along with some small personal items for the patient. Coleman initially started sending the packages to individuals whose situations tugged at her heartstrings, and then she thought about the patients locally at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital who also may be going through difficult situations without the support of nearby family or friends. Coleman said she hopes each of the recipients will feel love and support while healing.

For more on volunteering at Nanticoke, visit nanticoke.org/volunteer.