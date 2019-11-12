During October, Nanticoke Health Services hosted several activities to promote breast cancer awareness including their sixth annual Bling the Bra contest.

Throughout the month, 10 “blinged-out” bra entries were displayed in the hallway next to the emergency room in the hospital, where visitors voted for their favorite entries with monetary donations.

The winners of this year’s contest were announced Nov. 7. First place was presented to "Spiderman/ Mary Jane — Go See Your Friendly Neighborhood Physician" by Autum Johnson and the HIM/Medical Records Department, in honor of Thelma Meddings; second place was presented to "Hocus Pocus — Casting A Spell For A Cure” by the Registration Department; third place was presented to "Whichever You Like Best, We Still Need the Breast" by Specialty-Surgical Unit; and honorable mention was presented to "Feel Your Cups" by Nanticoke Physician Network Admin & Billing, in honor of Inés, Martha and Monserrat.

Together, the contest raised a record-breaking total of $1,712 to benefit Nanticoke's Women's Health Fund to help pay for mammography screenings for women in western Sussex County who are uninsured, underinsured or unable to meet copayment requirements. The total raised for the combined past six years is more than $6,000.