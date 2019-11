The CHEER Coastal Leisure Center, in the Cedar Bay Development, 30637 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View, will host a Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7.

There will be arts and crafts vendors — with several tables still available — along with a bake sale, 50/50 and refreshments available for purchase. A Mini Paint Day will begin at 10 a.m. for $5 per person.

To reserve a table or for more information, call 539-2671.