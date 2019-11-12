A man was arrested after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle Nov. 11, Dover police said.

Arrested for 7th DUI after running stop sign

Dover police arrested Bennie Cobb, 63, of Dover for a 7th offense DUI early Nov. 11.

Officers stopped Cobb after he ran a stop sign at Fulton and New Street at 2:21 a.m. He was driving without headlights on and was intoxicated from alcohol, police said.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,650 secured bond for DUI 7th offense, driving while suspended (license) and additional traffic violations.

Police chase stolen vehicle southbound on Dupont Highway

Dover police arrested Kenneth Conner, 56, after he fled from officers in a stolen vehicle Nov. 11.

Officers tried to stop Conner after they saw him driving the stolen vehicle on North Dupont Highway. He continued southbound and ran a red light at the South Bay Road split and South Little Creek Road.

He drove to the Kings Cliff Mobile Home Park, 1131 Bay Road, where he was arrested without further incident, police said.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,050 secured bond for theft of a motor vehicle, disregard police signal and additional traffic violations.

Two arrested for heroin, guns

The Dover Police Department and Delaware Probation and Parole arrested two suspects on drug and firearms charges Nov. 7.

The search at a home on Karen Place, east of Route 1 behind the speedway, led to the arrest of Angel Santiago, 58, and Carlie Cunningham, 28, without incident. Police found 20.23 grams of heroin, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, two loaded handguns (one reported stolen), drug paraphernalia and $2,140 in cash (drug proceeds).

Santiago was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $235,400 cash bond for possession of firearm during commission of felony, four counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, receiving stolen firearm, maintaining a drug property, conspiracy second degree and drug paraphernalia.

Cunningham was committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Center on a $122,200 cash bond for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, conspiracy second degree, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Felton woman arrested for assault

The Delaware State Police arrested a Felton woman for assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and other charges, Nov. 6, police said.

Troopers responded to a home in the 600 block of Plymouth Road, off Route 13 near the towns of Woodbury and Viola, for a reported assault at 11:45 p.m.

The 43-year-old victim told the troopers that suspect Erica Davis had come into the home, confronted her, grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to stab her for unknown reasons.

A witness disarmed Davis, but the suspect continued to assault the victim, causing minor injury, police said. Davis then left and damaged the victim’s vehicle.

Davis returned while troopers were still investigating. She ignored verbal commands from troopers as she approached the victim in an aggressive manner, police said.

While they took her into custody, Davis resisted arrest and injured a trooper, police said. Once in custody, Davis threatened to spit on a trooper and proceeded to kick him as she was placed in the police car. No medical attention was required for anyone involved.

Davis was transported to Troop 3 where she was processed and charged with aggravated menacing, resisting arrest with force, assault second degree on law enforcement officer, assault third degree, offensive touching and criminal mischief.

Davis was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $19,300 cash bond.

Seven arrested on gang charges, police say

The Delaware State Police arrested Jawuan Horsey, 22, and Rayquian Horsey, 19, on drug and weapon charges related to gang participation Oct. 24.

Tywon Peace, 21, was arrested Oct. 31 without incident and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on an $8,000 cash bond for possession of firearm by person prohibited and illegal gang participation.

Michael Taylor, 21, was arrested Nov. 4 without incident and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,500 cash bond for six counts of possession of firearm by person prohibited and two counts of illegal gang participation.

Officers from the Dover Police Department and U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Marquan Richardson, 27, Anthony Trower, 29, and Deontray Watson, 18, without incident Nov. 5.

Richardson had heroin when arrested and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $22,200 cash bond for possession of firearm by person prohibited, illegal gang participation, possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Trower was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,000 cash bond for two counts of possession of firearm by person prohibited and illegal gang participation. Watson was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,000 cash bond for possession of firearm by person prohibited and illegal gang participation.