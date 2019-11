The Delaware Department of Transportation announced Nov. 12 that U.S. 113 southbound is now open to traffic between Route 24/Millsboro Highway and Radish Road, Millsboro.

The contractor has replaced the existing southbound portion of the bridge over Iron Branch.

During the next two weeks, motorists can anticipate daytime lane closures on U.S. 113 southbound to complete the construction. Lane closures will end Nov. 22