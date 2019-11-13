In early 2020, the Delaware Division of Child Support Services will team up with U.S. Bank to issue a new prepaid debit card, the U.S. Bank ReliaCard, for child support recipients to receive their payments electronically.

The ReliaCard will replace the current First State Family Card.

In order to ensure timely mailing of the new ReliaCard to child support recipients, the Division of Child Support Services is urging customers to verify that their Social Security number, date of birth and their most current street address are on file by contacting DCSS.

“For our customers to continue to receive timely payments, and for a smooth transition to the ReliaCard, it is extremely important for us to have their current street addresses,” said Ted Mermigos, director of the Division of Child Support Services. “As U.S. Bank offers exceptional customer service and has a proven track record in the child support prepaid card space, we believe they are the right partner to make our new program a success.”

Delawareans with a child support case can send a change of address to the Division of Child Support Services at PO Box 15012, Wilmington, DE 19850. Customers can verify their address or make a change by calling and speaking with a child support specialist from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. In New Castle County, call 577-7171; in Kent County, call 739-8299; in Sussex County, call 856-5386.

The Division of Child Support Services’ Automated Assistance Line also is available 24/7 with information in both English and Spanish. Customers will need their case number when they call.

For more, visit dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dcse.