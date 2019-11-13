The official kickoff to the 2019 holiday season will be the City of Rehoboth Beach Tree Lighting and Sing-Along at the Bandstand from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

This year’s tree was donated by Ed and Traci Humphries.

The sing-along will be hosted by Clear Space Theatre and officially illuminate the city’s tree at 7 p.m. Song lyrics for the sing-along will be available to Cape Gazette subscribers in the “‘Tis the Season” holiday guide insert coming out Nov. 26 and in newsstands Nov. 29.

All are welcome to this annual tradition where thousands of spectators gather to ring in the holiday spirit in downtown Rehoboth Beach. After the tree is lit, guests are encouraged to have dinner with friends and family and do some holiday shopping downtown.

For more, visit rehobothbandstand.com, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.