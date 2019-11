Bibleway Temple Institutional Church of God in Christ, 54 Kirkwood St., Dover, will hold a pre-Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23.

The dinner will also include a giveaway of clothes, household items and a bag of groceries. The event is sponsored by Kent District COGIC Elder Stephan Holsey, superintendent.

For more, call 535-6778.