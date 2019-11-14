A panel of experts will address inequities in school funding in Delaware at a public forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in County Council Chambers, 2 The Circle, Georgetown.

“The Funding of Public Education in Delaware: Part 2” is the second of a two-part program organized and cosponsored by the League of Women Voters of Sussex County and the American Association of University Women.

Representing state and local perspectives, panelists will explain how inequities in funding impact local schools, as well as the genesis of the lawsuit regarding funding of education currently before the Court of Chancery. Panelist Neil Kirschling is director of policy and advocacy at Rodel, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming public education in the First State. Richard Morse, senior counsel at the Community Legal Aid Society, is representing plaintiffs in the lawsuit aimed at ensuring adequate and equitable funding for public schools in Delaware. Dealing with funding issues at the local level, Mark Steele is superintendent of the Indian River School District, one of the largest school districts in the state.

Panelists will take questions from the audience following their presentations. Encouraging informed and active participation in government, both the League of Women Voters and AAUW are nonpartisan organizations.

