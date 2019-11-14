The exterior of the residence was struck nine times. One bullet entered the home and was found in a bathroom.

Delaware State Police are investigating shots fired in the Seaford area earlier today, just after midnight.

At about 12:06 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in the 23000 block of West Middlecord Circle for a report about shots fired.

Police said an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds at the home which was occupied at by six people ranging in age from 11 to 51.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Powell at Troop 4 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.