Bestselling author and illustrator Jan Brett will celebrate her latest book, “The Tale of the Tiger Slippers,” with an appearance from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 at Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

With more than 42 million books in print, Brett’s art is recognized as among the finest in children’s books.

“The Tale of the Tiger Slippers” is a reimagining of a classic Persian folktale, featuring a poor tiger cub who is a very hard worker. The cub’s mother makes him sturdy slippers to protect his feet from stones and thorns. Eventually, his hard work makes him wealthy, but he continues to wear his cherished slippers. One day he’s questioned why someone so prominent and successful would wear such tattered shoes. Feeling embarrassed, Tiger tries hard to get rid of the slippers, but fate keeps bringing them back.

Brett’s appearance will include a tiger drawing demonstration and talk about her research trip to India, followed by a signing of “The Tale of the Tiger Slippers” and, if time allows, her other books. Brett will arrive in her "rockstar"-style bus wrapped in her tiger artwork, as well as an appearance of Hedgie the Hedgehog. Photos are encouraged.

Browseabout Books will sell copies of Brett’s books prior to and during the event. Admission is free, but registration is required, available at lewes.lib.de.us, by calling the 645-2733 or stopping by the circulation desk.

For more, visit lewes.lib.de.us.