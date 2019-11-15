Delaware Comedy Theatre will return for another evening of irreverent improv adult comedy, based on audience suggestion in the style of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” at 8 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Milton Theatre, 110 Union St.

Delaware Comedy Theatre, formed in Spring 2005, is a nonprofit theater company bringing professional comedy improvisation training and performance to the Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey Beach areas. The group is composed mostly of local school teachers and professionals.

Tickets are $10 to $15 and are available at miltontheatre.com, via phone by calling 684-3038 and at the door.