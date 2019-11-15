The Nov. 15 announcement that China has made the decision to lift its ban on poultry imports is welcomed news for Delmarva poultry producers, according to the Delaware Department of Agriculture.

“The opening of Chinese markets has been something that we have been looking forward to for a number of years,” said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “The ability to export poultry to China will help our producers here on Delmarva and across the U.S.”

According to the 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture Agriculture Census, 734 family farms in Delaware produced more than 52 million chickens and other poultry for meat production. Poultry production generates nearly $3.4 billion dollars of economic impact on Delmarva.