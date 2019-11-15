Heidi Lowe will help students create a gift for themselves or for someone special in her one-night silver ring class, set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 or 10 at Lowe’s temporary studio space at 17522 Ward Avenue, Lewes, behind Surf Bagel.

Students will learn the basics of ring making such as sawing, filing, forming and soldering. No two rings are alike as each student will personalize their ring to their liking.

“I am excited to be teaching in my temporary space behind Surf Bagel,” said Lowe. “It’s a great studio space and big enough for eight people comfortably.”

The class is open to those 13 and older; registration is $100, which includes tools and silver. Visit heidilowegallery.com to register.

Heidi Lowe Gallery in Rehoboth Beach is under construction, but Lowe’s temporary space is open by appointment, as well as during pop-ups on Thursdays and Saturdays in December.

For more, call 227-9203 or visit heidilowegallery.com.