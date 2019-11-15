The Rose Colored Lasses will host a tour and open house reception for the Festival of Trees to support Delaware Hospice from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13 at Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford.

The open house event will include complimentary beer, wine, punch and hors d’oeuvres while guests stroll through a wonderland of decorated trees and wreaths, along with live music. The Rose Colored Lasses will sell chances to win their famous raffle basket.

Tickets are $25; register at bit.ly/37c5Fuv.

Festival of Trees is the annual event ushering in the holiday season statewide. Hosted by Delaware Hospice to support its programs, festivals in New Castle, Dover and Milford feature displays of decorated trees and wreaths and special holiday events, hosting thousands of visitors each year.

For tickets and more, visit festivaloftreesde.org.