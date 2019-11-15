Fenwick Island’s Turkey Trot will call Bethany Beach its new home this year.

Set for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, the 11-year tradition has moved a few miles north, but promises the same small-town feel, family-fun event. The untimed two-mile fun run/walk starts at 9 a.m. at the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Bandstand at Garfield Parkway and the Boardwalk.

When a longtime Fenwick Island resident wanted a deserved holiday break in order to spend time with family, Focus Multisports founders Ernie Felici and Rick Hundley offered to keep the holiday tradition going.

“Our family has enjoyed participating in the Thanksgiving Trot since year one and it is our pleasure to offer the opportunity to residents and guests,” said Hundley.

The move north is not the only change organizers said they hope participants will enjoy. The run is now hosted by Focus Multisports, a local company known for supporting nonprofits by executing running and other athletic events on the Delaware beaches, such as the Coastal Delaware Running Festival, Bethany Beach First Responders Triathlon Duathlon and Aquabike.

Registration is $10 adults, $5 children 12 and younger, available at bethanyturkeytrot.com or at 8 a.m. race day. Proceeds will benefit the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Co. Leashed pets are welcome and holiday-themed or other festive costumes for humans and their pets are encouraged.

There will also be a nonperishable food collection to support Neighbors in Need via Bethel at check-in. A limited number of commemorative T-shirts will be sold for $20 on race day.

Sponsorships are currently available at the $500, $300 and $150 levels. Sponsors must provide signage. Interested businesses should call 610-613-4425 or email ernie@focusmultisports.com.

For more, visit bethanyturkeytrot.com.