Hosted annually the first three Saturdays in December, Weekend Wonderland in Bethany will kick off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 throughout downtown Bethany Beach, continuing Dec. 14 and 21.

Local merchants will offer special promotions and activities, and festivities will take place throughout Bethany Beach. Attendees are invited to bring non-perishable food items and new or gently used warm clothing items for Neighbors in Need, which will have a collection bin at the bandstand entrance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Saturday.

The Elf on the Shelf Bingo Scavenger Hunt will return for the third year. All three weekends, shoppers can stop in participating stores in search of the Elf to fill a Bingo card and enter to win weekly prizes. Winners will be announced each Saturday at the bandstand. Additionally, carriage rides will take from 1 to 4 p.m. each Saturday, beginning in front of Town Hall.

Many businesses will host events throughout the day, and Santa will visit different locations each weekend.

Weekend Wonderland in Bethany Beach is a collaboration of the Bethany Beach Business Forum, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, the Coastal Point, and the Town of Bethany.

“Weekend Wonderland is a great event to bring people into town to shop local and share in the holiday spirit,” said BFACC Executive Director Lauren Weaver. “With the common goal of promoting the business community, the collective effort of the business owners, the town of Bethany and Bethany Beach Ocean Suites, has been an amazing cooperative experience.”

For more, including a full schedule of events and list of participating businesses, visit thequietresorts.com.