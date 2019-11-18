52-year-old Christopher L. Goff, of Georgetown, charged with fifth DUI

Delaware State Police arrested a Georgetown man on his fifth DUI charge.

The preliminary investigation determined the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, when troopers were dispatched to a restaurant at 18585 Coastal Highway, in the Midway shopping center in Rehoboth Beach. A customer had driven to the restaurant, sat down and ordered food before beginning to nod in and out of consciousness. There was a concern for his welfare.

Troopers found the man, identified as 52-year-old Christopher L. Goff, slumped over and detected a strong odor of alcohol. It took several tries to awaken him, and once awake, he appeared intoxicated and showed multiple signs of impairment. A DUI investigation was initiated and a computer inquiry found four previous DUI convictions.

Goff was charged with felony fifth-offense DUI and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,000 secured bond.