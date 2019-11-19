The Delaware Department of Transportation will hold a public workshop to solicit public input on a proposed sidewalk with Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramps along Robinson Drive in Silver Lake Manor Development, Dewey Beach.

The workshop is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library, 226 Rehoboth Ave.

The purpose of this project is to create a safer access route for pedestrians along this route. Attendees will have an opportunity to review and provide comments to DelDOT representatives. This is intended to be the final workshop for this project.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing, giving suggestions for improvements to the transportation corridor. Comments will be received during the workshop or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Matt Schlitter, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903.