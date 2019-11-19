Georgetown Mayor Bill West will hold his inaugural “Coffee with the Mayor” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at Georgetown Town Hall, 39 The Circle.

“There is a lot of exciting things happening in Georgetown” said West. “I see this as an opportunity to engage and connect with local residents.”

The event will take place on the first Saturday of each month and will be noticed on the town’s Facebook page, website and downtown message board. Coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be provided.

For more, call 856-7391.